Online sales for Black Friday and Thanksgiving have been booming, while foot traffic for retail shopping has been slowly decreasing, according to bestblackfriday.com.
Nearly 100 well-known regional and national retailers will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Below is the official list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018 –
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Several stores have released a statement after deciding to be closed for Thanksgiving.
“At its core, music is about bringing people together. Guitar Center will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day to ensure our store employees have the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family, fostering connections and shared experiences through music.” – Wayne Colwell, EVP of Stores, Guitar Center
“At Mattress Firm, we value the importance of family and tradition. As in years past, we will not be opening our stores on Thanksgiving Day. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees throughout the year. We know the power of sleep and believe our team deserves this time to rest and spend time with their loved ones.” – Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm
“As a family-oriented store, Academy Sports + Outdoors keeps its locations closed on Thanksgiving because we believe it is important to provide our team members and customers the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends.” - Academy Sports
For more information on the online sale deals for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, click here.
