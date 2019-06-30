0 Storm damage shuts down road in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Main Street in Southaven looked like a ghost town Sunday.

Overnight storms did a number on powerlines near Main and Highway 51, leaving emergency responders no choice but to shut the area down completely.

Terry Tongumpun works nearby. FOX13 spoke to him as he was on his way to check on his business.

FOX13 asked what he was most concerned about.

“Mainly the wind gusts. I want to be sure the roof hasn’t flown off or debris hasn’t broken a window,” he answered.

He was working when the storms picked up.

Southaven PD told FOX13 they had 60 mph winds in the area.

“We heard a couple of pops, then all the power went out,” Tongumpun explained. Adding, “then when we left the building last night because we had no power, we saw the poles of the power line snapped or bent over. ”

The result: detours, damage, and dozens of frustrated drivers.

Highway 51 from Stateline to Mississippi Valley was shut down in both directions, as was Stateline Rd from 1st Industrial to Highway 51.

This as utility companies worked to restore services.

“I got a few text messages saying they would update us. One said 8 o’clock last night. But the storm happened around 5 o’clock. We laughed it off. Then it said noon today. We’re still laughing it off,” Tongumpun told us.”

A woman working at a store in the area says she’s used to having 50 customers between 7 and 8 a.m.

When we went by around 9:30 a.m., I was the only person she’d seen all day.

“We depend on the church crowd to do our business for Sunday. But if we’re closed and the food’s spoiled, we have to wait until the next shipment,” Tongumpun said finally.



