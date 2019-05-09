  • Storms cause thousands of MLGW customers to lose power across Memphis

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    Thousands of people were without power as storms blew through the area overnight. 

    Currently, 4,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were experiencing outages. 

