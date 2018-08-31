- It's a cloudy and comfortable start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps: mid/upper 90s
- Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Thursday.
