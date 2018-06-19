  • Storms possible through out the day

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Temperatures near average today with highs near 90 but feeling like the mid-90s
    • Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day
    • Light rain is possible this morning as clouds and showers move north through MS
    • Higher rain chances move in for the rest of the week
    • Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s due to more clouds and rain
    • Watch the video above the latest look at this week’s rain chances!

