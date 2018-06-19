Storms possible through out the day

- Temperatures near average today with highs near 90 but feeling like the mid-90s
- Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day
- Light rain is possible this morning as clouds and showers move north through MS
- Higher rain chances move in for the rest of the week
- Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s due to more clouds and rain
- Watch the video above the latest look at this week’s rain chances!
