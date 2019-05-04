  • Storms possible throughout weekend across Mid-South

    • Scattered showers & isolated storms expected today
    • Rain chances are higher SE of Shelby county this afternoon
    • Rain exits after 9PM with sunshine returning on Sunday
    • Highs today near 70 and in the upper 70s on Sunday
    • 80s return on Monday with mostly dry skies through Tuesday
    • Watch the video above for your weekend weathercast.
       

