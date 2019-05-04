- Scattered showers & isolated storms expected today
- Rain chances are higher SE of Shelby county this afternoon
- Rain exits after 9PM with sunshine returning on Sunday
- Highs today near 70 and in the upper 70s on Sunday
- 80s return on Monday with mostly dry skies through Tuesday
- Watch the video above for your weekend weathercast.
