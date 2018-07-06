  • Storms topple trees, knock down power lines in Memphis

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    Strong storms rolled through the Mid-South on Thursday. 

    Straight-line winds knocked down power lines, trees and even damaged building signs. 

    While FOX13 was surveying the damage, they found a tree completely blocking a section of Greer street near the Pink Palace Museum. 

    Power lines are lying across the ground and criss-cross over the road, creating a potentially dangerous situation. 

