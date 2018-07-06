Storms topple trees, knock down power lines in Memphis

Strong storms rolled through the Mid-South on Thursday.
Related: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecasted for Mid-South
Straight-line winds knocked down power lines, trees and even damaged building signs.
Trending stories:
- Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there
- Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
While FOX13 was surveying the damage, they found a tree completely blocking a section of Greer street near the Pink Palace Museum.
Power lines are lying across the ground and criss-cross over the road, creating a potentially dangerous situation.
FOX13 is live on Good Morning Memphis surveying the damage. Watch for a full report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}