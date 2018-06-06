  • Stormy Daniels plans visit to Memphis strip club

    Updated:

    Stormy Daniels is coming to Memphis. 

    Daniels has made headlines for months after her alleged affair with President Trump.

    She has a planned event at the Pony Memphis on June 18. 

    According to the Pony Memphis' Facebook page,

    "America get ready for Adult Superstar and Media Sensation Stormy Daniels! Stormy Daniels is one of most legendary Porn Stars who is also credited as one of the top Adult Screen Writers and Directors in the industry. Signed exclusively with top production agency Wicked Pictures, Stormy Daniels was inducted in to both the AVN & XRCO Adult Star Hall of fame in 2014. Most recently however Stormy Daniels has been most recognized for her alleged affair with American President Donald Trump!!!"

     

