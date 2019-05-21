Stranger helps stop abduction at gas station, police say

A stranger steps in when a car thief tries to take off with a one-year-old in the backseat.
This happened Saturday at a Valero on Broad Avenue.
The victim said she came out of the gas station convenience store and saw a man in her car trying to drive off with her baby inside.
That's when another customer blocked the car from leaving.
The thief got out of the car and ran off.
