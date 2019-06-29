0 Strangers step in to help grieving family after 4-year-old son shot, killed in Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two strangers are stepping in to help a grieving Frayser family.

Four-year-old Ayden Robinson was shot and killed by his 3-year-old brother while they were playing alone with a loaded gun at the Pershing Park Apartments on June 24.

Michael King and Michelle King-Turner are siblings, and they heard about the family’s GoFundMe for funeral expenses over the radio and wanted to help.

“You never know what the Lord has in store to bring families together,” said King-Turner.

FOX13 was the only camera there as the two families met for the first time, connected by the sudden death of Ayden.

King and King-Turner said they didn’t know Robinson or his family personally, but they understood their pain.

“We lost our mom in January and it’s tough, it was tough, and I know this was an angel,” said King-Turner.

The pair told FOX13 they wanted to life a burden off this grieving family, so they paid for the funeral arrangements.

“I just wanted to be a blessing to somebody and I’m happy. Even when I paid fee yesterday, I told my brother you know I’m so happy today and just happy I was able to help,” she said.

Robinson’s family said they were so appreciative of the siblings’ generosity.

“We often hear about the bad things in life and you know never about the good things, so I’m glad I was able to help this family,” said Michael King.

The Kings aren’t the only ones helping this family.

Robinson’s family told FOX13 the funeral project, repass and obituary were paid for by the toddler’s former daycare director Mr. Hardy from Destination Education Daycare.

Ayden Robinson’s funeral is Saturday, June 29 at noon at the NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

