Street signs being stolen from Mississippi town, and a unique issue is making the problem worse

CROWDER, Miss. - A Mid-South town is facing a big problem – someone is stealing the street signs.
Crowder, Mississippi spans two counties. They are Panola and Quitman.
Only one side, Panola, has the equipment to replace the signs. Once signs started being put back up on their side of town, the other side of town said, “What about us?”
Panola EMS Director Daniel Cole Spoke to FOX13 about the town-splitting situation.
“Residents started questioning ‘how do we get them on our side of Crowder... it is still Crowder,’” Cole explained.
The trouble is only Panola County has sign making capabilities, yet signs have disappeared from 12 streets on the Quitman County side of town.
Signs were stolen off a pole in front of Brittany Hunt’s
“They stole them… just stole them,” she said. “I just don’t know what is wrong with these folks, just stealing signs.”
Daniel Cole explained that without road signs, first responders may not be able to find specific streets.
“Most definitely it could be a matter of life or death having a road sign up,” Cole said.
Cole told FOX13 it will only cost about $135 to make the signs for the Quitman County side of Crowder.
