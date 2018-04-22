0 Strickland, Haslam visit Memphis churches to discuss education and job opportunities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens gathered for worship service at Greenwood CME Church Sunday morning.

Among the crowd was Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. The two spoke to the congregation about job and education opportunities as a part of the Memphis: Opportunity City Imitative.

“There’s 15,000 jobs right here in the Memphis area,” Mayor Strickland said. “And we have what I often talk about free workforce development.”

Of the 15,000 jobs available, Mayor Strickland said more than 9,000 pay a living wage o $12.50 an hour and more than 6,000 pay $15.00 an hour. Launched in July 2017, OppourtnityMemphis.com is a one-stop shop to find links to thousands of open jobs, free community and technical college, free workforce skills training, and much more.

“One of the schools that are now free, you can go there and learn to be an airplane mechanic,” Strickland said.” “Takes 18 months, you get a certificate, you start at FedEx and they hire them every year. Your starting salary is $56,000 a year. Your second year you’re making $72,000 a year.”

In conjunction with the city’s opportunity initiative, Governor Haslam spoke about Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect. The programs provide free community and technical college for high school students and adults.

“A lot of those jobs that the Mayor is talking about, if you don’t have the right training you can’t get the right training for free,” Governor Haslam said. “We realize in today’s competitive world, we want to make sur certain people have the opportunity and that’s why we’re spreading this message—Free college in Tennessee if you’ve graduated from high school.”

A message church members said is important.

“I feel so humble and grateful that they came to my church because I grew up in this community and I didn’t know about the different options for education and different things in life, so I’m grateful they came,” Church Member Chavera Screen said.

For those who have stumbled or have a criminal record, the city has private funds to help people expunge their records for free. Strickland said they’ve helped more than 125 people with their record.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.