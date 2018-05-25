Strollers recalled due to strangulation hazard

If you own a stroller, you might want to double check and make sure it is not being recalled.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 800 Jane Muum strollers have the chance to cause entrapment and strangle the child.
The recall said,
"The recalled strollers violate the federal Stroller and Carriage standard. An infant can pass through the opening between the stroller armrest and the seat bottom and his/her head and neck can become entrapped by the armrest, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards."
The stroller was sold at multiple stores including Toy's R Us, Dainty Baby and Amazon.
If you do have one of these strollers listed below immediately stop using it and contact Jané for a free repair. The repair consists of a free replacement armrest.
List of recalled chairs:
This recall involves the US model of Jané Muum strollers. The recalled strollers have a black frame, a reclining seat or hammock that is reversible and a hood. An insert is sold with the stroller for smaller babies. There is a basket for storage underneath the stroller seat. The recalled strollers were sold in: dark gray and black (S85), light grey and black (S49), blue and black (S46) and green and black (S47). “Muum by Jané” is printed on the front bottom frame. “Muum” is printed on the side frame and on the handle. “Jané” and “Muum,” “Jané USA LLC,” “Muum US 5399US/S85” or “S47,” “S49,” “S46” are printed on a label on the leg of the stroller.
