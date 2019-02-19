0 Strong sewage smell alarms locals in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. - When it rains, it stinks in parts of DeSoto County. Residents told FOX13 the rain brings with it a terrible raw sewage smell in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

A viewer who lives near Manchester Dr. said he started to smell the sewage Sunday night.

The neighbor messaged FOX13’s Facebook page and told us every time it rains, he can smell the sewage.

We reached out to the mayor that said its been fixed, but he doesn’t have a long-term solution.

“Raw sewage… its nasty. It’s a rotten egg sewer smell,” said neighbor Jim Stacey. He told us he thought if he went outside the smell would go away – but he was wrong.

“All of a sudden I was getting a headache and we were feeling nauseous to our stomach,” Stacey said.

When the smell got stronger, he posted it to the Next Door App.

People commented saying they were dealing with the same problem nearby.

Stacey called to complain about the smell Sunday night.

“I would love to have the state come in a take over the city. It’s at the point where it's ridiculous,” Stacey explained.

The problem is fixed for now, but Stacey said every time it rains the smell comes back. He’s made several complaints to the city -- but isn’t satisfied.

Mayor Allen Latimer told FOX13 there was a problem with the sewage lift station off Ravenwood Drive.

He said it was fixed but couldn’t explain what happened.

Stacey said he’s tired of hearing excuses. “I wish they would all resign, and new people take place. I’ve had it and I’m sure there are other citizens in this town that had it.”

FOX13 asked the Mayor if they were finding permanent solutions to the problem. He told Fox 13 that everything will stay the same and it’s the first time he’s smelled sewage in months.

