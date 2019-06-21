0 Strong storms cause shed to crash onto utility pole in West Memphis homeowner's backyard

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis homeowner is speaking out about the massive shed that landed on the utility pole in her backyard.

This utility pole is the only thing keeping a resident’s shed from falling.

A neighbor said she is afraid someone is going to get hurt if it isn’t removed soon.

“It looks to me like a mini house on the power pole,” the neighbor said.

The shed belongs to Kendra Carter’s neighbor who lives behind her. It landed around 11:30 Wednesday night after a massive storm came through.

“I came back this way and saw the shed had flew up, up on to the power line,” Carter said.

She said she fears someone is going to get hurt if the shed isn’t removed quickly.

“We just want it down because it potentially cause some more damage if it falls the wrong way,” Carter said. “Is a big eyesore being in your backyard coming out and then that’s the first thing you see.”

Carter said someone with the city came out, but said there was nothing they could do because it isn’t touching the power lines.

She said she is thankful no one got hurt.

“It could have came over farther and did more damage than what it did and I thank the Lord that it stopped there and didn’t go any farther,” Carter said.

FOX13 called a spokesperson with the city of Memphis, who said they are looking into it.

FOX13 went to the home of the person who owns the shed but no one was home.

