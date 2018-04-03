  • Strong storms possible, Tornado Watch issued for parts of Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Tornado Watch issued for Lee, AR, Haywood, Lauderdale, TN, Mississippi, AR, DeSoto, Tunica, Tipton, Shelby, Crittenden, St. Francis and Cross Co. until 7:35 p.m.

    •    Temperatures are in the 70s with breezy winds ~20/30 mph.
    •    Strong to severe storms likely close to 5 PM. Power outages becoming more likely.
    •    Primary threat: damaging wind gusts. 
    •    Secondary threats: large hail and isolated tornados (especially north of I-40).
    •    Charge electronics and listen out for severe alerts.

