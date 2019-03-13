0 Strong to severe storms likely across the Mid-South tonight

A few things first. The Mid South is under a Wind Advisory until midnight tonight. Sustained winds will be around 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts of at least 40 miles per hour. This can make driving hazardous, cause tree limbs to break, and could lead to brief power outages. Heavy rain is on the menu for tonight as well, as rainfall totals will be near 2 inches. Some areas south of I-40 could see a little more. This could lead to ponding.

Be prepared. This is not to scare you, but to keep you informed. Last weekend we had strong winds that knocked out power for thousands of people across Shelby County. This system has the same potential. Make sure your electronics are charged. Have a flashlight. Know where your safe place is in case a warning is issued—straight line winds can do as much damage as a tornado.

The primary threat for this evening will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. There’s a secondary threat of hail and isolated tornadoes.

Timing is tricky, but we know the bulk of the storms will start to roll through east Arkansas around 6 p.m. Isolated showers/storms before that. Storms will move east of the Mississippi River after 8 p.m..From all the runs I’ve studied, this appears to be a slow moving system (hence the high rainfall totals). After midnight, storms will be weakening and moving through northeast Mississippi and near the Tennessee River.

FOX13’s weather team will be monitoring this storm throughout the night and early morning , keeping you updated on any changes.

Good news: sunshine and mild temperatures are in the forecast starting Friday and will remain that way through early next week.



Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Strong to severe storms forecast for this evening/overnight. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts!



Damaging wind gusts primary threat. Power outages possible.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/6pAJFUAHkn — Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) March 13, 2019

It's going to be an active evening across the Mid South. @patpetefox13 will be tracking a line of strong to severe storms this evening. Make sure you're weather alert and prepare for possible power outages.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/YshuZmXirj — Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) March 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.