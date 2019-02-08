Student arrested after attacking deputy inside Shelby County high school

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County high school student was arrested Friday after investigators said he attacked an SCSO deputy.
Lorenzo Brim, 18, was arrested after attacking an SCSO deputy at Bolton High School, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office said the deputy – who was not identified – was attacked after “attempting to detain” Brim at the school for gambling.
SCSO deputy was attacked this morning at Bolton High School after attempting to detain a student for gambling. The deputy received minor injuries and was treated on the scene. Lorenzo Brim,18, has been arrested and charged with several charges, including assault. pic.twitter.com/Obe0HBHBJ1— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 8, 2019
The incident happened in a hallway inside the school, Shelby County Schools officials said.
Witnesses captured the incident on video and shared it with FOX13.
The deputy received “minor injuries and was treated on the scene,” SCSO said. There were no SCS student or staff injuries during the fight.
Brim was arrested and is facing several charges, including assault. He is also facing disciplinary action from the school district, according to district officials.
