  Student attacked by grown men who got on school bus

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County teenager is recovering after being attacked on a school bus.

    According to Shelby County Captain Chris Harris: around 6:30 this morning, three males entered a school bus at Huntcliff and Hunters Glenn bus stop. They attacked a 17-year-old.

    The bus driver was able to break up the fight. 

    SCSO said they could not determine how old the attackers were. However, the event was captured on video. 

    Deputies believe there is some ongoing beef in the neighborhood.

    An hour after the fight, shots were fired at Hunters Glen West.  A car was hit in the back door. 

    It is not clear if the events are connected. 

