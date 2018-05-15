Student brings loaded gun to middle school, tells principal troubling reason why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A middle school student is facing criminal charges after he brought a gun to school, according to Memphis police.
The incident happened Tuesday at Kirby Middle School.
A school resource officer received information that a student had a gun in his backpack. We are not naming the student because he is a juvenile.
The officer found the student and checked his backpack. He found a loaded .25 caliber Bryco Arms handgun.
The student told school officials he brought the gun for protection because another student threatened to shoot to shoot him, according to the police report.
Police took the student into custody and transported to juvenile court. He was suspended by the school for 180 days.
