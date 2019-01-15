Student charged after bringing gun to Shelby County high school

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A 17-year-old student was arrested and charged after deputies said the student brought a gun to a Shelby County school.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the student brought the gun onto the campus of Bolton High School in Arlington Monday morning.
The student – who was not identified – was taken into custody by deputies around 2 p.m. Monday without incident.
Deputies said it is unclear why the student brought the gun to school.
Investigators did not release the charges the student is facing, however.
The investigation is ongoing.
