Student detained after gun found at Memphis school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 1 student was detained after a gun was found on the campus of a Memphis school, according to police.
The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 officers responded to the scene at Power Center Academy High School Monday afternoon.
Police said the school, near Winchester and Mendenhall, was placed on a brief lockdown and the gun was located.
No one was injured.
One female was detained, according to police.
This incident is still under investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- University of Memphis students insulted with homophobic slurs at off-campus party, officials say
- Police investigating after body found lying on Memphis street
- Man arrested after false bomb threat called at Memphis Greyhound station
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}