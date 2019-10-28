  • Student detained after gun found at Memphis school, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 1 student was detained after a gun was found on the campus of a Memphis school, according to police. 

    The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 officers responded to the scene at Power Center Academy High School Monday afternoon. 

    Police said the school, near Winchester and Mendenhall, was placed on a brief lockdown and the gun was located. 

    No one was injured. 

    One female was detained, according to police. 

    This incident is still under investigation. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories