Student experiences change after being bullied at school

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A 12-year-old boy nearly took his life because of bullying at school. A FOX13 investigation led to a major change at the school.
Bradley Dowdy told FOX13, "I thought about killing myself."
RELATED: Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after bullying
Since the investigation, the bully has been removed from school.
"Thank-you. You were able to get this stopped," Bradley said.
RELATED: 12-year-old attempts suicide after being bullied at middle school
However, the mother of the bully had no idea her son was bullying kids at East Junior High School in Fayette County. Now, she is reaching out to the victim and his mother.
Hear what the bully's mother told the family -- and how the FOX13 investigation altered the young boy’s life -- in an exclusive story on FOX13 News at 6.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}