  • Student experiences change after being bullied at school

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A 12-year-old boy nearly took his life because of bullying at school. A FOX13 investigation led to a major change at the school.

    Bradley Dowdy told FOX13, "I thought about killing myself."

    RELATED: Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after bullying

    Since the investigation, the bully has been removed from school. 

    "Thank-you. You were able to get this stopped," Bradley said.

    RELATED: 12-year-old attempts suicide after being bullied at middle school

    However, the mother of the bully had no idea her son was bullying kids at East Junior High School in Fayette County. Now, she is reaching out to the victim and his mother.

    Hear what the bully's mother told the family -- and how the FOX13 investigation altered the young boy’s life -- in an exclusive story on FOX13 News at 6.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student experiences change after being bullied at school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted by police for shooting, killing Arkansas officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local high school director under investigation for assaulting student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Left eye' killer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi