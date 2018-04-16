  • Student hit in face with chair during altercation at Memphis high school

    A student was hit in the face with a chair during an altercation at a Memphis high school, according to a police report obtained by FOX13.

    The incident happened Friday at Craigmont High School.

    A teacher told police he saw the suspect upset in the hallway, so he pulled her into a classroom. While the teacher was talking to the two students, a male and a female, the suspect go upset, according to a police report.

    She allegedly picked up a chair and hit the male student in the face. He had a cut on his forehead and swelling on his lip, police said.

    The victim was treated by a school nurse.

    The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and taken to juvenile court. She was suspended for 180 days.

