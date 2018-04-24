  • Student raped while walking home from school, MPD searching for suspect

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a young girl was rape while walking home from school near Melrose High School.

    Officers responded to the scene Monday afternoon at 4:40 p.m.

    The juvenile was walking home from school near Deadrick Ave. and Pendleton St. when a man approached her and forced her to walk into an abandoned house.

    The abandoned house was located in the 3100 block of Radford Rd.

    The suspect is described as a male, 5'7" to 5'11", dark complexion, early 20s with a beard and mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with blue and gray camouflage boxers and black and gold shoes.

    No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

