Student removed from Coahoma Community College after bullying, intimidation incident

COAHOMA COUNTY, Mississippi - Deputies are investigating after a student was removed from Coahoma Community College after an incident on campus.
Around midnight October 2, a student reported a bullying and intimidation incident at a residence hall on campus.
The department of safety for the community college was initially gathering information on the case.
Now, the Coahoma County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
The suspect has been detained, released, and removed from the CCC campus.
CCC is working with deputies to complete the investigation.
Here's a portion of the statement from CCC:
Coahoma Community College takes all allegations of bullying, intimidation, assault, harassment, and violence very seriously. Acts of this kind will not be tolerated on the Coahoma Community College campus or satellite locations. Any individual that is found guilty of such acts will be subject to disciplinary actions.
The well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors is paramount. The college makes every effort to maintain an environment that supports a secure and nurturing learning atmosphere.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
