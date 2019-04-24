Student shoots, kills himself in Arkansas high school cafeteria, reports say

CLEBURNE CO., Ark. - Police are investigating after a student reportedly shot and killed himself in the cafeteria of an Arkansas high school, according to reports.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that Concord High School in Cleburne County was temporarily locked down Wednesday afternoon after a student fatally shot himself in the school’s cafeteria.
Multiple law enforcement agencies reported to the school following the shooting, according to a release from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the student has not yet been released, but the county coroner said the student died from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Democrat Gazette reported.
The school district runs a kindergarten through sixth-grade school and a high school campus for grades seventh and up.
Investigators will be holding a press conference regarding the incident Wednesday evening.
