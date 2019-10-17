Student stabbed after altercation at Mid-South high school, according to EMA

QUITMAN CO., Miss. - Mississippi authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during an altercation.
Investigators were called to Madison S. Palmer High School in Marks, Mississippi Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Quitman County EMA told FOX13 two 16-year-old students got into an altercation.
One student was stabbed with a metal object.
The student was transported to the hospital, but the condition is unknown at this time.
We're still working to learn more information.
Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}