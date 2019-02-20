  • Student tip leads to police finding gun inside West Memphis school

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police located a gun inside a West Memphis school on Wednesday. 

    According to West Memphis police, administrators at West Jr. High School received a tip from a student that there was “possibly a weapon on campus.”

    Police and school officials identified the student in question and found the gun. 

    The student – who was not identified – was taken into custody and removed from campus. 

    It is unclear what charges, if any, the student will be facing. 

