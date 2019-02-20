Student tip leads to police finding gun inside West Memphis school

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police located a gun inside a West Memphis school on Wednesday.
According to West Memphis police, administrators at West Jr. High School received a tip from a student that there was “possibly a weapon on campus.”
Police and school officials identified the student in question and found the gun.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed during Mississippi road rage shooting identified by coroner
- Woman accuses man of cheating, opens fire in front of Airbnb, police say
- 2 day care workers accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The student – who was not identified – was taken into custody and removed from campus.
It is unclear what charges, if any, the student will be facing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}