Students at Kirby High School will not be in class Monday and Tuesday, SCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kirby High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 10, according to SCS media relations Natalia Powers. The students will not be
According to Ms. Powers, SCS has notified parents and students that classes will be closed for Monday. However, SCS is planning on holding another community event for parents, teachers, students etc. for Monday, September 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Middle School, which is located in the 3900 block of Ridgeway Rd.
RELATED: Kirby High School closed for rest of week due to ‘pest issues'
SCS also confirms to FOX13 they are planning on holding another media event before the actual community event Monday between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Board of Education.
FOX13 has learned that SCS is planning to have no school for Kirby High School students on Monday and Tuesday. However, teachers will report to Hickory Ridge Middle for a teachers day Tuesday to meet with fellow teachers and staff about a specific plan moving forward.
RELATED: Kirby High School closed indefinitely: What's next for students, teachers?
FOX13 has also confirmed with SCS media relations Natalia Powers that the plan for now is for students to return to school Wednesday for a half day. Students will be going to the Hickory Ridge Middle School for that half day.
Stay with FOX13 News for the very latest on this continuous developing story. We are your local station for the very latest on this breaking story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}