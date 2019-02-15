0 Students at Memphis college claim officials refuse to fix major water leaks inside dorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at LeMoyne-Owen College are not happy after they claim water leaked from the ceiling into their dorm rooms.

A student who didn’t want to reveal her identity told FOX13 she believes the pipes burst on the fourth floor.

She wanted to remain anonymous because she’s afraid she’ll be kicked out of her dorm.

In a video you can see water dripping from the ceiling into a dorm room Wednesday afternoon.

“I can’t live like that. I’m paying to stay there, I’m going to class. I need to be able to go there and be comfortable and not come home to my room flooded,” said the student.

She said her bathroom was flooded but other rooms were worse.

In another video you can see towels and clothing soaking up the water.

“I wouldn’t be complaining if I didn’t have to pay $1,800 to stay over here. I could live at home for free if I wanted to go through floods and stuff like that,” said the student.

In the past she said she’s written down other complaints to maintenance but claims nothing was done.

“Everything in my room is still broken, it’s still untouched, no one has looked at it,” said the student.

A spokesperson with LeMoyne-Owen college said a student reported a toilet leak that was fixed yesterday.

She said no pipes burst and there was no flooding.

“It’s not true at all. We all know what it is. The people that live there know what it is. And like I said, LeMoyne has a very big problem with their problems being brought to the light,” said the student.

Below is the full statement issued to FOX13 from LeMoyne-Owen College:

“Campus Facilities let us know that there has been no flooding in the dormitory and no pipes have burst. One student reported a toilet leak. The toilet was completely replaced swiftly by maintenance staff and there is no current leaking.”

