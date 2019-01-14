0 Students concerned after man fires several shots with AR-15 outside apartment complex near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A student at the University of Memphis said he called police after hearing several gunshots near the school’s campus.

Memphis police said the incident happened at the Gather Apartments in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue.

And according to MPD, the suspect – who is now in custody – used an AR-15. Students told FOX13 the problem is that the gate to get into the complex is wide open where the incident happened.

So, it is easy for anyone to get inside and cause trouble.

“Sat back down and four shots fired off,” said Todd Roaten, who was visiting his girlfriend at the complex. “There was a pause and then seven more shots afterwards.”

When Roaten heard the gunshots go off at the apartment near UofM, he immediately locked the front door.

“It sounded very close, like closer than I’d ever want it to be near my apartment complex,” Roaten said. “In the distance and then your hear a car kind of screaching away and we were concerned, so I called the police and told them the situation.”

MPD officers said the suspect – Royal Parson – who admitted to firing several shots, was standing in the middle of the courtyard when it happened.

Police said a bullet hit the apartment building. A bullet came through the bedroom wall, and three people were home at the time.

Students said the gate outside the complex stays open all the time, making tenants easy targets for potential crime.

No one was injured, according to police.

Although investigators have not released the motive for the shooting, several students said the heard it may have been drug related.

Parson is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

