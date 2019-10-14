0 Students, faculty, and others continue to protest new chancellor for Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - Students, faculty, and staff at Ole Miss continue to speak out about the selection of Glenn Boyce, Ph. D. as chancellor, calling his selection cronyism and undemocratic.

Boyce was working as a paid consultant during the search before he was hired to be a chancellor.

Now, Boyce is facing strong criticism from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), which unanimously chose Boyce as chancellor.

Monday, protestors carried their march to the Lyceum Building and directly to the chancellor’s office door.

Olivia Hawkins is a student at the University of Mississippi. She told FOX13 “Through this action, we will be able to show the administration that people are angry about what is happening and show the IHL that we don’t approve of their actions.

Hawkins is a Senior at Ole Miss. She was one of about 50 people who marched from The Grove to the Lyceum Building in protest.

“We want to abolish the IHL and have Glenn Boyce removed as chancellor. We want to move to a more open and democratic process.

Protestors raised their chants across campus. Ultimately, to the steps of the Lyceum Building. Then, they marched through the Lyceum Building.

Hawkins told us that although the crowd was light, they have a large backing on campus and outside of the university.

“I definitely do we have support from alumni [and] concerned citizens across the state, there are students and faculty who agree with what we are working for. Obviously, people have class and people have work, but we have a large volume of support,” Hawkins explained.

Protest organizers told FOX13 this is not the last protest over Boyce and the IHL that will be held on campus.

The march began with about 20 protestors but ended with another 30.

