Students get ready for automotive technical school in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new automotive technical school is opening in Memphis by September.
Moore Tech Automotive Technician School will be set up like a car dealership, so students will get hands on experience.
The Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony at the future school site, which is on South Mendenhall. It’s only a block away from the Mount Moriah car dealerships.
Trending stories:
- WATCH: Couple unknowingly plan to propose to each other at zoo on same day
- All city of Memphis employees to make more than $15 minimum wage
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“They’ll be able to be employed by any of the new car dealerships in Memphis,” Moore Tech President Skip Redmond said. “And, typically start out making $45,000 to $50,000, but have the potential earnings of over $100,000.”
Redmond told FOX13 the school will keep technical students from going to Nashville or Dallas for their education. He said it will also bring students from Mississippi and Arkansas to the state.
“They’ll receive two year associate degree and it’ll be in auto technology,” he said.
The school will open in September for a select amount of students, then will add more seats to classes in January.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}