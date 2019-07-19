0 Students, instructor claim student who made threats for months at Memphis college still attending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students and an instructor at Remington College are concerned about their safety after a student who made threats toward them remains at the school.

It’s not just one or two students at Remington College that sat they feel unsafe, but a total of five people.

Some students who are studying criminal justice told FOX13 they feel the school is violating a campus crime statistics act called the Clery Act.

“The fact that I stopped going to class the last week and a half because of my safety,” said one student whom we are not identifying.

An instructor and a student said they have been receiving threats from another student at the Memphis college since February. Earlier this month, police arrested the student who made the threats and charged him with simple assault.

According to students, however, the male student – who was not identified – still attends the school.

Both women told FOX13 they have reported concerns to administrators at Remington, but they have made no progress to ease the unsafe feeling. That is why they feel the school is violating the Clery Act.

The Clery Act requires all college campuses to document crimes that happen on their campus.

“No one has been informed since February about this student’s unfavorable behavior,” said one of the victims.

The law is named after Jeanne Clery, a 19-year-old Lehigh University student who reported threats to school leadership that went undocumented before a man eventually raped and killed her.

According to TBI officials, in 2018, Remington College did not have any crimes reported.

“It’s hurtful that no one is taking me, her, or the other students seriously,” said one of the victims.

School officials told FOX13 that all questions need to be forwarded to the main campus in Sanford, Florida.

