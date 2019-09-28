0 Students organize protest over lack of teachers at Southwest Early College HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were dueling protests outside of Southwest Early College High School Friday.

Some students say they need more teachers, but some parents believe there are enough resources.

Students told FOX13 they have tried to meet with individual administrators, but they haven't had any luck, so they took their voices to the street.

NOW: Dueling protests at Southwest Early College HS. Students say there aren't enough teachers & they're not learning but some parents say the education is fine. Hear both sides later tonight @FOX13Memphis. pic.twitter.com/JnBq5mTRxb — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) September 27, 2019

"We believe we deserve at least an explanation about why we've had administrator changes and why we don't have enough students or teachers to teach the students," said Adam Brown, Southwest Early College High School who organized the protest.

Students say some of their classes are only online so the teacher isn't in the classroom. Additionally, Brown said the staff members who are in the room aren't always helpful.

"When we ask her to stop or slow down, she does not. Two, when we ask her to explain something or further explain it or break down a little bit more she does not," said Brown.

Just a few feet away, a group of parents and some students had their own counter protest.

"The administration is open and the administration is saying lets come inside let's talk about and if there are any grievances we can work stuff out, we can't work stuff out. If you're outside protesting , you can't work things out if you're yelling, let's come inside and talk about it," said Kelvin Rhyan.

FOX13 talked with the school's principal Ashley Smith off camera. She said the school has been losing teachers, so they've been relying on several substitutes and guest educators this year. Smith said the students and administrators met for the first time Friday morning to discuss those concerns. Smith along with parents say they want to continue this conversation with students.

"We want the students to stay come on in, we don't want anything to be negative. We want a positive outcome," said Rhyan.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The same school may be closed next May. The school board will vote on its fate next month.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.