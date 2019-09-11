0 Students recovering after deadly bus crash in North Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - A school bus rolled over in Mississippi and multiple children were seriously hurt, officials told FOX13.

According to the Benton County Emergency Management, they are working a school bus accident with injuries.

>> PHOTOS OF THE SCENE

The crash happened on Highway 72 in the area of Whippoorwill Road. This is the east side of the county.

The Benton County Superintendents Office told FOX13 there were eight children hurt and four of the children were taken from the scene by helicopters.

Le Bonheur said the four who were airlifted are currently in serious condition and are being treated at the children's hospital.

FOX13 talked to the stepfather of one of the children taken by helicopter. He told FOX13 his daughter suffered multiple breaking bones including fractures in her legs and jaw.

MHP confirmed to FOX13 the driver did not survive.

Chester Cole was identified as the driver by the District Superintendent Steve Bostick.

Family members told FOX13 Cole's granddaughter was also on the school bus during the deadly accident.

Halie Williams, 13, and her brother Nathan Williams, 15, were injured during the crash. Halie was recently released from surgery. She's also going to be put in a cast.

Nathan suffered minor injuries. He also helped children get off the bus.

Tuesday night, four students were discharged. However, four children are still in the hospital.

No other vehicle was involved and the cause of the accident is not known.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.