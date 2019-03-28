0 Students remember 11-year-old classmate who died after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at a Memphis middle school said they found out about the death of their 11-year-old classmate on Snapchat and Instagram.

FOX13 spoke with a close friend of RaKayla Blount, 11, who said her last memories of her friend happened minutes before school let out at Havenview Middle School.

She said they were laughing and joking like they do every day after school. A short time later, RaKayla was hit by a vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Shelby County Schools released a statement Wednesday saying they’re providing grief counseling and support for the students and staff at the school during this difficult time.

Blount was best known by her spirit and laugh. Eryka Vlez was a good friend of hers.

She said students at the school were emotional when they got the news that RaKayla was hit by a car while trying to cross the street after school.

“Sad and felt sorry for her family,” she said.

Vlez said RaKayla gave her a hug after school Tuesday just before RaKayla walked to meet her father on Millbranch Road where he was picking her up.

“She was a good friend, and well yesterday in the gym we was talking about where we was going. We was playing with people and stuff like that,” she said.

Vlez said students made cards in class to remember their friend and classmate known for her vibrant personality.

“She was funny, she was smiling,” said Vlez:

Interim Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray held a moment of silence during Tuesday evening’s board meeting and said he extends his sincere condolences to the family.

