0 Studies show second-hand vaping is impacting children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New research suggests vaping is causing lung disease, but what about the by-standers who are taking in second-hand vape smoke?

Doctors are now saying second hand vaping is just as harmful.

Health experts told us when the vape pin heats up, a lot of harmful chemicals are being released into the lungs. Those chemicals are harmful to anyone who breathes them in.

"We've got to have respect when doing that around other people, especially children. There have been 1,000 infant deaths in relation to tobacco smoke," said Dr. Mark Castellaw. "The same thing with vaping – the dangers of that should not be exposed to children."

Doctors are calling it ‘second hand vaping.' National studies are showing children are heavily impacted by it.

The US National Youth Tabacco said about 1/3 kids in middle school and high school are breathing toxic vaping fumes, called vapint aerosol, last year.

"I know a lot of these people would never intentionally hurt their children, but they should be aware that just cigarette smoking is dangerous – so is vaping around children. You don't want to expose them to that mixture of toxic chemicals being blown out," Castellaw said.

Doctors are recommending if you vap, to be mindful of the people around you. Avoid blowing the fumes in the direction of others, or vaping in area where smoking isn't allowed.

