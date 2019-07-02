0 Study: Memphis ranked one of the most unsafe cities in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to WalletHub, Memphis is one of the worse ran cities in America. Memphis ranked 148 out of 150 cities when it came to WalletHub’s safety category. Only St. Louis and Little Rock, Ark. ranked lower.

Look below to see how Memphis ranked in each category

How did the study get to these rankings?

WalletHub calculated five major categories to determine its safety category, according to WalletHub’s methodology.

The five categories are violent crime rate, property crime rate, motor vehicle fatalities per capita, share of sheltered homeless persons and the perception of safety, which looks at walking alone during the day and during the night.

Each category is weighted, per WalletHub’s methodology, with violent crime rate, property crime rate, and motor vehicle fatalities per capita receiving quadruple points.

According to a WalletHub spokesperson, the company used data from the following: 2017 FBI data for violent and property crime rates; 2017 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for motor vehicle fatalities; Department of Housing and Urban Development data for sheltered homeless persons; and Numbeo.com data for safety in Memphis.

WalletHub provided FOX13 Memphis with most of its data.

WalletHub said Memphis’ violent crime rate and property crime rate were 20.03 and 62.98 per 1,000 people, respectively.

WalletHub ranked Memphis 139 in violent crime and 141 in property crime.

Memphis was ranked 121 with a 13.02 motor vehicle fatalities per capita rate, according to WalletHub.

Memphis finished in the top 20 for its share of sheltered homeless persons at 91.7 percent. Though WalletHub says that number comes from HUD, the number lines up with the total from Community Alliance for the Homeless, Inc. count in time from 2018.

The perception of safety data came from Numbeo.com, which calculated its data on “perceptions of the website’s visitors” over the past three years, according to Numbeo’s website.

Numbeo.com rated Memphis with a 42.05, or ‘moderate’, for safety walking alone during daylight. The website rated the Bluff City with a 15.91, or ‘very low’, for safety walking alone during the night.

WalletHub ranked Memphis 130 out of 150 cities in this category.

Here’s how Memphis ranked in each category --

Overall Rank – 136

Quality of City Services – 142

Total budget per Capita – 115

Financial Stability – 70

Education – 131

Health – 142

Safety -- 148

Economy – 128

Infrastructure and Pollution – 139

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.