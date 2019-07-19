0 Study ranks top 5 cites/towns in Tennessee, 3 located in the Mid-South

TENNESSEE - Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, according to chamberofcommerce.org. The volunteer state also has a very low cost of living, according to the website.

Other aspects like being one of the biggest music hubs in the south and home to the most beautiful natural areas in the county were also factors in picking the best cities/towns in the state.

However, three towns in the Mid-South made it to the top five ‘Best Cities to Live in Tennessee’ for 2019.

Franklin Millington Germantown Brentwood Collierville

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Franklin is “an affluent, fast-growing city of nearly 81,000 in Williamson County.” It’s also witnessed rapid development by building the healthcare and manufacturing sectors of its economy by providing jobs to its community. Franklin is located about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Millington scored the number 2 spot. The small city is best known as home to the Naval Support Activity Mid-South - which provided 7,000 jobs to residents.

The wealthy suburb of Memphis known as Germantown was ranked number three on the list. The town has a high median household income according to the website. Germantown also has a large number of scenic parks – making it perfect for weekend outings.

Brentwood scored the number four spot. The Nashville suburb is in one of the most affluent counties in the state – Williamson County. It’s also home to the headquarters of major companies like LBMC and EMI Christian Music Group.

Collierville is filling out the top five spot. It’s also an affluent suburb of Memphis. Collierville is also home to a historic town square that was once voted ‘Best Main Street’ in America by Parade Magazine.

Memphis scored the number 24 spot, while Nashville plummeted to 52.

For a full list of towns and cities ranked in Tennessee, click here.

