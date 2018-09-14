  • Study: SCS students skip school when they can't afford feminine products, donations given

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a study showed Shelby County School's female students were skipping school because they couldn't afford sanitary napkins, volunteers gathered to donate.

    Over 50 volunteers showed up to the Beale Street Landing to pack more than 100 boxes for SCS female students on September 13.

     

    United Way is still collecting donation at the central office at 1005 Tillman St. for those interested in donating.

    Donation can be dropped off Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    Lori Spicer-Robertson, Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for United Way Mid-South said, "We saw a news story about a young lady who is in high school and unfortunately she didn't come to school because she couldn't afford hygiene products. And so, we reacted, did a call of action to everyone we knew and said hey, can you please donate products for us."

