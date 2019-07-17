Study: Specific areas susceptible to West Nile Virus from mosquitoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four zip codes in Memphis recently had mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus.
The health department is taking precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile in the area, including truck-mounted spraying of EPA-approved insecticides in specific zip codes surrounding where the disease has been spotted.
In light of the spraying, FOX13 found a past case study with local implications.
Back in 2008, local researchers from the University of Memphis published results on the effect of West Nile Virus-infected mosquitoes in Memphis.
The study found that lower income areas were at risk.
Researchers produced maps of likely habitats for the infected mosquitoes, which utilized data from August 2004, and produced their model to find environments most suitable for WNV-infected mosquitoes.
“The socioeconomic conditions in areas that show consistent WNV infections could be reflective of high risk land use decisions such as poor maintenance of rental and vacant properties and a lack of landscaping,” researchers wrote. “The observed heightened risk of infected mosquitoes in lower income areas may have several contributing factors, including landscaping, poor storm drainage systems, lack of screens on windows or air conditioning and backyards with accumulated wet organic material, which, in turn, may be due to community factors such as neighbourhood [sic] price, awareness, and neighbourhood [sic] politics.”
Their conclusion was simple: they believe their approach could help monitor areas over time for infected mosquito habitats and could help for a mosquito management plan and health education outreach.
FOX13 spoke with the Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday about the 2008 published case study.
“It’s something that is addressed and something that is a nuisance community-wide, so one particular area over another does not impact how mosquitoes go about doing their business or because of the type of dwelling you’re in,” said Kasia Smith-Alexander with the Shelby County Health Department.
