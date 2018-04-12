0 Substitute teacher discusses Trump and race in Mississippi 4th grade classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A discussion about race and politics in school, happened Monday in Olive Branch with a group of 4th graders.

A substitute teacher at Overpark Elementary was accused of telling a group of 9 and 10-year-old students that President Trump's wall should be built to keep out the Mexicans.

FOX13 spoke with a parent who is not happy about the substitute’s rant and wants DeSoto County Schools to do something about it.

"First of all, the topic should've never even been discussed by an adult with 9 and 10-year-olds", said Carol McMullin, whose daughter was exposed to a racist rant.

It was a discussion about race and politics that Carol McMullin didn't know her daughter would be exposed to. The substitute was accused of giving the 4th graders her political views.

"Some of the remarks that she had made specifically where that she believed that the wall should be built to keep Mexicans out of our country", said McMullin.

The substitute allowed other students to chime in. That’s when one child turned race into a personal attack against McMullin's bi-racial daughter.

"He basically believed that the wall should be built because Mexicans needed to stay in their own country. People like my daughter said her name and pointed at her", McMullin said.

McMullin contacted the principal. The principal sent this note home to parents saying the school counselor would teach a diversity class to the kids the very next day.

The principal also assured McMullin that the substitute in question would not work as a substitute at Overpark Elementary ever again, but McMullin wanted more.

(So in essence this teacher could be another school today?) Correct. (Doing the same exact thing?) Yes. (That's not OK with you?) No because she can go to any De Soto County school and do the same thing."

FOX13 contacted DeSoto County Schools. After looking into the allegations, they sent this email saying, "The substitute in question will no longer be allowed to provide services in any of the Desoto County Schools," McMullin said it's a lesson that didn’t have to be taught.

"I felt like she had a responsibility as an adult to gauge the situation and say hey this is wrong," McMullin said.

McMullin said after the student called out her daughter in class, it was other students who pointed out how hurtful his words were.

The mom told FOX13 her daughter sat in class with her hands covering her ears as the discussion went on.

McMullin also said she was told by another mom that the substitute told the kids to get over it because President Trump would be in office for another 7 years.

We tried to contact the substitute teacher and have not heard back.

