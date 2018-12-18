Sudden nationwide school closing includes three Memphis-area campuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vatterott College closed nationwide Monday, and that included three campuses in the Memphis area.
Letters posted to the doors at two Vatterott campuses in Memphis, and the L’Ecole Culinaire campus in the city, outlined the sudden and unexpected closures.
The company said the “changing economic landscapes” is the main reason for the abrupt closure.
There is no word on what this means for students or if they will get assistance to change schools.
School officials issued a letter to students that outlined the closures.
According to the letter, Vatterott had an agreement in place with another buyer, but the U.S. Department of Education increased the “restrictions on Vatterott’s participation in the federal financial aid programs.”
The school said they are working to identify other schools that could take on transfers, so that those who haven’t yet graduated will have the opportunity to complete their program.
