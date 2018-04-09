  • Suit: Shelby County Public Defender's Office gives ‘preferential treatment' to white female employee

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A third lawsuit has been filed against the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office with similar allegations that the Chief Public Defender gives preferential treatment to white female employees over African American female employees.

    In the most recent suit, former African American employee April Camara, claims she was sexually harassed and discriminated against because of her race and because she was pregnant. Camara claims the Chief Public Defender, Stephen Bush, had an inappropriate relationship with an unidentified white female co-worker.

    Camara claims Bush exploited the unidentified white woman’s obsession with him that led to preferential treatment. The suit claims Bush openly exploited the woman’s mental illness, ineptitude and desire for Camara’s job to create a hostile work environment that would force her to resign.

    Camara said she is married with children and cannot compete with a woman who is willing to obsess over Mr. Bush in open-view of other staff for preferential treatment. Camara claims when she voiced concerns about the relationship she started to get treated differently, even warning others about alleged suicide and death threats made by the unidentified white woman.

    The suit ends by alleging the public defender’s office hired and retained unqualified white employees.  A spokesperson with the County said they do not comment on such litigation.

    Camara’s attorney told FOX13 on Monday, the Pubic Defender’s Office took her request for help that she couldn’t work in those conditions as a resignation and she was terminated. 

