0 Summer program provides employment opportunities for Memphis youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 2,000 teens with MPLOY are heading to work this summer in Memphis.

That is the highest number in the program’s history.

The program’s directors told FOX13 big-time employers stepped up to the plate and donated some of the funding.

Some even started GoFundMe accounts to raise the money.

Now, exactly 1,750 students are getting to work.

James Collier is among nearly 2,000 teens in Memphis taking advantage of the MPLOY program.

A summer program that puts teens to work while learning soft skills, teamwork and leadership.

Students are working at different businesses across the city, such as City Hall and faith-based organizations.

“A day here is getting to work at 8:30. I talk with my supervisor Scott and then I head off into my own division of engineering, which is traffic engineering,” Collier said.

These skills are getting him ready for college in the fall, where he will major in engineering at Middle Tennessee State University.

“It makes me want to work harder to achieve my goals in becoming an engineer. There aren’t a lot of people like me in the field and I want to change that,” Collier said.

Human Resources is another department students are working in this summer.

Students are making anywhere from $8 to $12 an hour for six weeks and the city write the check.

Three years ago, MPLOY started with 1,000 students.

Each year, that number increased by 250 students. MPLOY’s organizers said businesses played a big role too.

“Like Williamson Sonoma, taking our young people in and also compensate them, people need to understand this cannot be a burden on city government alone, we need a collective unit to help us go forward and beyond,” Ike Griffith said.

