  • Sun and Clouds expected for a steamy Thursday

    Updated:
    • HYDRATE AND LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
    • We are rain free with warm temperatures this Thursday morning.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the low 90s—feeling like the triple digits—with a mix of sun/clouds.
    • Afternoon rain chance: 10/20 percent
    • Watch the video above for your humid and mostly cloudy Thursday
       

