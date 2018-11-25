Sunday morning house fire leaves man dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser man is dead after a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the scene in the 900 block of Dawn Rd. at 9:53 a.m.
When firefighters searched the scene, an adult man was found dead on the scene.
According to LT. Wayne Cook with MFD, the cause of death for the man is unknown at this time. The cause will be determined after the medical examiner's report is complete.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation as well.
Investigators have not identified the man killed in the fire.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
