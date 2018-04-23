Sunday wine sales kick off in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sunday morning marked the beginning of a historic day in the State of Tennessee.
The day marked the first time retailers would be able to legally sell alcohol in the state. Sunday morning, Caesar's Wine & Liquor opened its doors like it would any other day of the week and it was noticed.
“The telephone has rung off the wall because everyone wants to know where we are,” said Ramon Gordin, co-owner of Caesar’s.
All thanks to the "seven day sales legislation" going into effect. The legislation instructs retailers to immediately mark up prices by 10 percent for a "cost of doing business" for spirits.
“It’s like we joined the rest of the union,” said customer John Hinders.
FOX13 spoke with Tennessee governor Bill Haslam, who said as soon as the legislation hit his desk, he would sign it.
“At that point, we said we’ll defer to the will of legislature on this one and then we’ll sign the law,” Haslam said.
Grocery stores will not be able to sell wine until Jan. 6, 2019.
